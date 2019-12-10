Lakeshore council reverses decision, says yes to cannabis retail stores

Councillors with the Town of Lakeshore used Tuesday's council meeting to pass a motion in favour of allowing brick-and-mortar cannabis stores within community boundaries.

The 5-3 vote came roughly one year after councillors previously voted allowing cannabis retail stores to set up shop.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, who voted in favour of brick-and-mortar stores during Tuesday evening's vote, said a majority of council voted to go ahead "knowing that right now the chances of them getting a retail outlet are pretty slim, considering there are so few around, especially when it's chosen by the lottery."

"As for as going for it, it was the fact that it's legal and it's probably coming our way, and we need to be prepared for it."

Bain said councillors against opting in argued that "we really didn't get all the answers that we needed, that we didn't have policing costs, and another one was that we were now no longer eligible for any grants for that, so our costs would be higher."

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain voted on Tuesday in favour of allowing cannabis retail stores in his community. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Lakeshore Ward 5 Coun. Kirk Walstedt — who voted against the motion last year — was one of the voices on Tuesday opposed to allowing cannabis retail stores in the community.

"There's zero benefit for the municipality," said Walstedt. "Lakeshore is a pretty unique municipality. People come here, it's a quiet, nice municipality. We have a lot to offer and people come here for a reason. I don't think they're going to be coming here for cannabis stores."

Walstedt added that he remains opposed to allowing brick-and-mortar cannabis shops because "now we're going to see very little, if any, revenue from the province in the form of taxes, because we opted out initially, so we're not even on a list now."

Lakeshore Ward 5 Coun. Kirk Walstedt remains opposed to cannabis retail stores in his community. (Kirk Walstedt)

One of Walstedt's concerns was about youth smoking, arguing that "we've been working as a society for decades to keep young people from smoking."

Lakeshore will next inform the provincial government about the town's decision to opt in.

"Then we'll have to wait to hear from them on what the next steps will be," Bain said, adding that the town would likely inform the province "within the next week."

"The decision's been made by council and it will be a matter of administration sending off written notice that council has altered its position."