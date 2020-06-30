Lakeshore closes West Beach, citing physical distancing concerns

Lakeshore councillors used a Monday special meeting to approve a motion closing Belle River's West Beach immediately.

According to a media release issued on Tuesday, the West Beach has seen a "dramatic increase" in visitors not following physical distancing rules, prompting council to vote for the beach's closure.

"The West Beach is a popular destination on Lake St. Clair," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, in the same media release. "We recognize that many of our residents and families enjoy visiting the beach, but, unfortunately, the large number of people creates significant concerns."

In addition to closing the beach to visitors, Lakeshore is also asking boaters from the lakeside to stop bringing their vessels to the West Beach.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit won't be conducting E.Coli testing during the 2020 season, which Lakeshore cited as another safety concern.

Lakeshore's Emergency Control Group will be monitoring the situation.

"Prior to reopening, Lakeshore will review procedures to ensure West Beach remains a family-friendly destination for residents and visitors," reads an excerpt from the same media release.

