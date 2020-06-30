Lakeshore closes West Beach, citing physical distancing concerns
'Unfortunately, the large number of people creates significant concerns,' says Mayor Tom Bain
Lakeshore councillors used a Monday special meeting to approve a motion closing Belle River's West Beach immediately.
According to a media release issued on Tuesday, the West Beach has seen a "dramatic increase" in visitors not following physical distancing rules, prompting council to vote for the beach's closure.
"The West Beach is a popular destination on Lake St. Clair," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, in the same media release. "We recognize that many of our residents and families enjoy visiting the beach, but, unfortunately, the large number of people creates significant concerns."
In addition to closing the beach to visitors, Lakeshore is also asking boaters from the lakeside to stop bringing their vessels to the West Beach.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit won't be conducting E.Coli testing during the 2020 season, which Lakeshore cited as another safety concern.
Lakeshore's Emergency Control Group will be monitoring the situation.
"Prior to reopening, Lakeshore will review procedures to ensure West Beach remains a family-friendly destination for residents and visitors," reads an excerpt from the same media release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.