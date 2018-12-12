Scuba diving training centre among developments approved by Lakeshore council
Lakeshore town council has approved four development applications, including one for a 'scuba dive, equipment and training facility.'
Expansion of glass-making facility also approved during Tuesday's meeting
"[I'm] thrilled to see that Lakeshore continues to be a leader in the region and am excited to work with the new council to continue to support sustainable growth," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain.
During a meeting Tuesday, council approved applications for the following four developments:
- a commercial scuba diving training facility, including an indoor pool on Croft Drive.
- an expansion of the Erie Architectural manufacturing facility, which designs glass windows for commercial buildings.
- an expansion of the Tilbury Auto Sales & RV facility on County Road 42 to add 113 residential lots.
- permission to move forward on acquiring land along Patillo Road for "a road, drainage, and traffic upgrade project."
In a news release, the town said the approval of development projects will look "just as busy" in 2019.