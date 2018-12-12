Scuba diving training centre among developments approved by Lakeshore council

Lakeshore town council has approved four development applications, including one for a "scuba dive, equipment and training facility."

"[I'm] thrilled to see that Lakeshore continues to be a leader in the region and am excited to work with the new council to continue to support sustainable growth," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain.

During a meeting Tuesday, council approved applications for the following four developments:

a commercial scuba diving training facility, including an indoor pool on Croft Drive.

an expansion of the Erie Architectural manufacturing facility, which designs glass windows for commercial buildings.

an expansion of the Tilbury Auto Sales & RV facility on County Road 42 to add 113 residential lots.

permission to move forward on acquiring land along Patillo Road for "a road, drainage, and traffic upgrade project."

In a news release, the town said the approval of development projects will look "just as busy" in 2019.

