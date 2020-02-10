Lakeshore man, 80, dies following collision

A Lakeshore man has died after being involved in a car collision.

OPP say two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of County Road 46 and the Rochester Town Line in Lakeshore.

It happened on Jan. 15 at about 5 p.m. when a minivan and SUV collided at the intersection.

Only a driver was in the minivan while the SUV had a driver and passenger.

All three people were sent to hospital with what OPP reported at the time to be non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the SUV was 80-year-old Thomas Hayes of Lakeshore. He has since died.

The driver of the minivan is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 30, charged with careless driving causing death.