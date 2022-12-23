Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Lakeshore

Some residents of northeast Lakeshore are under a boil water advisory, the municipality said in a statement Friday.

Residents of the area north of Lakeshore Road 301, east of Tremblay Beach Conservation Area, and west of the Thames River, including Lighthouse Cove, Crystal Beach, Laforet Beach, and Couture Beach are under the advisory.

It affects more than 550 properties.

The municipality says to heat water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Once it has cooled it can be stored for use.

Lakeshore staff will be delivering notices of the advisory to residents.

There is more information on boil water advisories through the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit here.

The municipality says its water management division is responding to water main breaks in the area.

