Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Lakeshore
Advisory affecting more than 550 properties
Some residents of northeast Lakeshore are under a boil water advisory, the municipality said in a statement Friday.
Residents of the area north of Lakeshore Road 301, east of Tremblay Beach Conservation Area, and west of the Thames River, including Lighthouse Cove, Crystal Beach, Laforet Beach, and Couture Beach are under the advisory.
It affects more than 550 properties.
The municipality says to heat water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Once it has cooled it can be stored for use.
Lakeshore staff will be delivering notices of the advisory to residents.
There is more information on boil water advisories through the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit here.
The municipality says its water management division is responding to water main breaks in the area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?