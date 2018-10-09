Lakeshore residents to keep their current mailing address after council revote

Lakeshore communities will not have see their address change after councillors voted four-two to rescind an earlier decision to merge the mailing addresses.

The decision was met with thunderous cheering and applause from the audience, with some standing ovations to boot.

La fusion postale est annulée à Lakeshore. Parmi les 5 conseillers qui ont voté contre, le maire Tom Bain, qui est revenu sur sa décision. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciwdr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciwdr</a> <a href="https://t.co/9xmavqMO5R">pic.twitter.com/9xmavqMO5R</a> —@RoseStPierre1

In September, town council voted to merge the mailing addresses of communities such as Belle River and Comber to say "Lakeshore."

About 450 people showed up to Lakeshore's town council meeting Tuesday at the Atlas Tube Centre to hear Ward 4 Coun. Tracey Bailey's motion rescind the previous vote.

Hundreds showed up to Lakeshore's Atlas Tube Centre to speak up about their wishes to keep their current mailing address. (Rose St-Pierre/CBC)

Before the meeting, Bailey said she was hopeful her colleagues would see "the gravity of this situation" and turn around.

"I think that the community has been very loud and very clear. They brought their passion to the table," said Bailey.

This meeting was designed to have the public's input heard, after Mark McKinlay gathered more than 3,100 signatures on a petition to rescind the plan at the last council meeting.

Two weeks later, that number of signatures has gone up to 5,000.

Canada Post was the one to propose the merging of mailing addresses and new postal codes, in an attempt to mitigate confusion for some residents.

McKinlay said the communities existed before the first post office in the area, and they don't want the merger.