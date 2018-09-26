Crowds opposed Lakeshore address merge, council to hear public input next month

More than 100 people showed up to fight a plan to standardize everyone's address as Lakeshore at town council Tuesday night.

Mark McKinlay has gathered more than 3,100 signatures on a petition to rescind the plan to merge its communities' mailing addresses to become Lakeshore.

"You're here to look after the whole municipality. Not to fight over who gets the most money for what ward," said McKinlay, who was met with a round of applause.

He said residents "just don't know" what could happen after the addresses are changed, nor did they know the reasoning behind the decision before it was made.

McKinlay asked council go back to the drawing board.

So many people showed up to the meeting that some had to leave because the crowd violated the fire code.

A number of communities comprise the Town of Lakeshore, including Comber, South Woodslee and Stoney Point. These communities will no longer be represented in mailing addresses after council approved a plan to merge them all into one listing. (Google Maps)

Opting out

Mayor Tom Bain said people will have a chance to speak at the next council meeting, held at the Atlas Tube Centre.

He said he has been in touch with Canada Post, where the company tells him some wards could opt out if they don't want to change their addresses to Lakeshore.

"So if Ward 6 does not want it., if the majority don't want it, that won't happen," said Bain.

Despite the crowd of dissenters, not everyone was against the plan.

Rob McGuffin lives in Ward 1, the Puce area, and has a problem getting his mail. He moved there three years ago.

"When I moved into my home, I tried to get service from hydro and Union Gas and I was told my address didn't exist," said McGuffin.

Steven Wilder, Ward 1 councillor in the Town of Lakeshore, said the decision to merge the Town of Lakeshore's mailing addresses will eliminate confusion for residents. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Steven Wilder is councillor for Ward 1, where people have a confusing number of addresses, said there should be a public consultation meeting before any decision is made.

"Let's bring it to an open house. Let's have a full community consultation on it. Let's have the residents have their voiced and ultimately that way we can act with the will of the people," said Wilder.

Meanwhile, Coun. Tracey Bailey gave notice that she will make a motion to rescind the plan to change the addresses.

The council meeting will be held on Oct. 9.