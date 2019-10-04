Lakeshore Academy of Fine Arts offering day camp in case of CUPE strike

A Lakeshore, Ont. fine arts institute will offer a 40-student day camp if Ontario education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) initiate a full-blown strike action next Monday.

Sarah Illijanich, who owns the Lakeshore Fine Arts Academy (LAFA), said she came up with the idea after parents asked if the institute had any plans in the event of CUPE strike.

"I thought right away it's really important to give back to the community at this time, because it's a really hard time for parents, for students, for the custodians and the [early childhood] workers," Illijanich said. "But if we have the opportunity, then we can fill that void right now and support the community."

Though she wanted to help, Illijanich said she was initially challenged by the notion of putting together a brand new curriculum.

However, she ultimately decided to reuse a Harry Potter theme that was popular during the summer. The program will cost $40 a day, per student.

Within 20 minutes of publishing a Facebook post informing potential participants about LAFA's strike programming, Illijanich said at least 60 parents contacted her to inquire about signing up.

"If we don't take the time — if the government doesn't take the time — to work on those resources to our students, then how can we teach our students to grow up to put the resources and the time into our government?" Illijinaich said. "To me, we need to be thinking of the kids, not cuts."

Though interest is high, Illijanich said enrollment will be based on a first-come-first-served model, as LAFA only has capacity to supervise 40 students.

"Basically, on Sunday night we'll put an email out and whomever is on that list can do it, because we don't really know what's going to happen and that's so difficult for families," she said.

Ontario education workers with CUPE began a work-to-rule job action on Monday, with employees solely performing their core duties.

The union told the province on Wednesday that CUPE would declare a full-blown strike on Oct. 7, if a collective agreement isn't reached by this Friday.

A strike would affect approximately 550 clerical, custodial, maintenance and information technology employees part of CUPE Locals 1348 and 27 with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB).

Approximately 568 support workers — including early childhood educators and speech and language pathologists — part of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) could also go on strike.

If CUPE were to declare a strike action, schools part of the region's public system would remain open, while the region's Catholic system said it would close schools.

Talks between education workers and the province resume this Friday.