3 people airlifted off unsafe ice on Lake St. Clair: police

Ontario Provincial Police say several people were rescued off of unsafe ice on Lake St. Clair over the weekend.

Police were called Saturday around 11 a.m. to help people who had become stranded on the ice while ice fishing near Mitchell's Bay. Three people were airlifted to safety while others were able to return to the shore without assistance, according to the OPP.

OPP, Chatham-Kent police as well as paramedics and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were called to respond.

Due to temperature changes, ice on the lake remains unstable, according to the OPP.

"Large cracks have formed creating gaps in the ice making a very dangerous situation," the OPP said in a media release.

"Police [are] asking the public to use extreme caution on the ice and ensure they have proper safety equipment and a communication device."

"Stay close to shore and do not go out alone," the Chatham-Kent Police Service cautioned in its own media release.

It's not the only time in recent days that officials in Southwestern Ontario have warned about the dangers of unsafe ice.

Last week, four teens looking to play hockey fell through the ice at a pond in LaSalle. They were all able to get out of the water safely.

Lakeshore has also cautioned residents to stay off of ice in the municipality. Mayor Tom Bain said in a news release last week that retention ponds in the municipality are not safe for skating.