Search in Lake St. Clair for missing swimmer continues
The Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, as well as the Essex County OPP marine unit, continue their search for a swimmer who went missing Saturday.
OPP said further updates will be provided as they are available
The Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, as well as the Essex County OPP marine unit, continue their search for a swimmer who went missing Saturday.
According to police, occupants of a boat anchored offshore near Riverside Drive and Manning Road in Tecumseh had entered the water to swim, but one occupant did not return to the boat. A distress call was made at approximately 5:45pm.
Members of the Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) were on the lake Sunday to continue what they are deeming a recovery operation.
OPP said further updates will be provided as they are available.