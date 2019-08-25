'Serious' injuries for 2 men involved in Lake St. Clair boating incident

Dangerous boating charges have been laid against a 22-year-old Lakeshore man, after two people were injured on Lake St. Clair.

OPP received a call Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. regarding two men who had been injured in a "boating incident" about 10 kilometres from the Belle River Marina.

Police say a 22-year-old Lakeshore man was operating a boat with nine people on it. Two men were behind the boat — a 22-year-old from Windsor and a 23-year-old from LaSalle — engaging in some sort of watercraft activity.

According to Const. Ken Johnston, the driver turned around to pick them up and the two men received "severe lacerations to their legs in an attempt to get back into the boat."

Emergency personnel took both men to a hospital in Windsor, where they are both in "serious but stable condition." Injuries to one of the victims have been deemed "life-altering," said Johnston.

Charges have been laid against the operator of the boat, under the Canadian Shipping Act, for:

Operating a vessel in an unsafe manner;

Not having proper safety equipment on board;

Operating a vessel with non-CSA approved life jackets.

Charges have also been laid for having cannabis and open liquor containers readily available. Police say there was no indication the driver was impaired.