Lake St. Clair boater in near-drowning waited hours for morning rescue

A person fell into the water while boating with friends in the Escarte Channel on Lake St. Clair during early hours of the morning on Thursday at around midnight.

The adult victim was pulled from the water and brought to shore. Chatham-Kent OPP say "due to the darkness, they had to wait until morning to be rescued."

Walpole Island First Nation Police, Chatham-Kent Police Service and Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services responded to the near drowning complaint at around 6:30 a.m.

The emergency responders located the boaters and the person who fell into the water was sent to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the victim remains in hospital.

More from CBC Windsor: