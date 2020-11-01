Search underway in Lake Huron for missing boater

Emergency crews in Sarnia are searching for a person in Lake Huron who fell from a vessel and never resurfaced.

A release from Ontario Provincial Police in Lambton County said the incident happened near the mouth of the St. Clair River just after 5 p.m. yesterday evening.

Along with police, fire and E.M.S. crews, several local and federal agencies are in the area to assist with the search including the St. Clair Dive team, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and U.S Coast Guard.

"Lambton County OPP want to advise the public of an increased police presence this morning on the St. Clair River," an O.P.P. release read.

"The OPP Aviation Service, Underwater Search and Rescue Unit (USRU) and the OPP Marine Unit will be attending to conduct a search for the missing person."