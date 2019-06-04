Lake Erie water level at its all-time high
Lake Erie, the fourth-largest of the five Great Lakes, has broken the water level record set in 1986.
Lake Superior also set a record for the month of May
The fourth-largest Great Lake has set a new water level record.
The water level of Lake Erie — which borders Ontario, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York — is currently at its all-time high.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the water level in May broke the overall record set in 1986.
Water levels in Lake Superior, the largest of the five Great Lakes, also set records in May this year.
The water level was the highest it had ever been for the month of May.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.