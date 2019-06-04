Lake Erie water level at its all-time high

The fourth-largest Great Lake has set a new water level record.

The water level of Lake Erie — which borders Ontario, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York — is currently at its all-time high.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the water level in May broke the overall record set in 1986.

Water levels in Lake Superior, the largest of the five Great Lakes, also set records in May this year.

The water level was the highest it had ever been for the month of May.

