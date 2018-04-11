Record-breaking water levels on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair in May

The average water level during May for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair have broken records.

Lake St. Clair's level increased by 23 cm over the past month and is also about 15 cm higher than May 2018. Lake Erie also went up by about 25 cm in the same time, and is about 15 cm higher as well compared to last May.

Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a safety bulletin for the watershed conditions ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

The authority is warning of "moderately high winds" over the weekend, which could cause shoreline damage, flooding and erosion.

LTVCA said in a news release the winds are expected to approach anywhere from 30 km/hr to 40 km/hr in multiple directions.

"Should conditions get rough, people should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery," said LTVCA.

Environment Canada says there's a chance for showers and risk of a thunderstorm this weekend for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

LTVCA said there is a chance of "minor flooding" this weekend.

The safety bulletin is in effect until May 21.