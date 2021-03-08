Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair seeing high water levels

Water levels on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair are currently well above average and expected to get higher, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) says.

The conservation authority issued a statement Saturday saying there's will be a risk of flooding and shoreline damage after the ice melts. Lake Erie has lost its ice, and the ice on Lake St. Clair is currently disappearing, according to the LTVCA.

"While [water levels] are down quite a bit from last year at this time, they remain similar to where they were at this time in 2018 or 2019," the LTVCA said in a statement on Saturday. "Given the significant flooding issues seen in 2018 and 2019, flooding remains a concern."

For the beginning of March, average daily water levels on Lake Erie were 174.54 metres, according to the LTVCA.

While levels are 44 centimetres above normal for the month of March, levels are 36 centimetres lower than they were this time last year.

Water levels have begun to climb, with forecasts predicting a rise of about 12 centimetres over the next month.

On Lake St. Clair, water levels were at about 175.52 metres as of the beginning of the month.

That's 59 centimetres higher than the average for March, but 23 centimetres lower than in March 2020.

Forecasts are showing a rise of about 7 cm over the next month, the LTVCA said.

The conservation authority said that strong winds could have an impact on the shoreline. Flooding related to wave spray can occur at wind speeds of 30 km/hr in the most vulnerable areas such as Erie Shore Drive in Chatham Kent, and at 45 km/hr for less vulnerable areas.

"Gale force winds of 60 km/hr could be expected to cause significant flooding and shoreline damage to any low lying shoreline area."

