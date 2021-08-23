Police recover remains of 2nd man who was in boat that overturned on Lake Erie

The body of a second person who went missing after a boat capsized in Lake Erie earlier this month has been recovered, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

On Saturday morning, fishermen alerted police after finding a man's body about 12 kilometres southwest of Port Glasgow.

Authorities determined that the remains were those of a 57-year-old Windsor man who had been in a vessel that overturned on Aug. 6 off Rondeau Provincial Park.

The man was one of two people who died in the incident. The other person had been found that morning on the shoreline of Rondeau Park and later pronounced deceased.

OPP say the investigation remains ongoing.

More from CBC Windsor