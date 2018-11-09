Lajeunesse students build Remembrance Day display with 1.5K white crosses

Many schools across Windsor-Essex are hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies this week, and for students at École secondaire E.J. Lajeunesse, they went with a visual display.

Students spent three days installing a Remembrance Day display made up of about 1,500 white crosses on a field.

"I think it's very important to commemorate all the people that fell in the war, because they did a great thing for all of us," said Samuel Wilson, a 9th grader.

He said his great uncle survived both wars and being part of the process to build the displays means a lot to him.

Mariam Akram, another 9th grader, also thinks it's a great idea.

"I'm doing this to honour the soldiers, and I think this is a really nice way of showing it."

Samuel Wilson says his great uncle survived both WWI and WWII. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Supervising the project is Dan Labbe, the construction teacher at the school. He said the crosses were built five years ago and every year they set them up on a field along Dougall Avenue, just off E.C. Row Expressway.

He added that people reach out each year to comment on the display.

"Every year, we have two or three people that call randomly," said Labbe.

He mentioned a woman who had phoned the school one year, to tell them she was moved to see the crosses as her husband had died in the war.

"She wanted to actually ask for permission to grab one of the crosses to put at her husband's grave. I get a lot of positive feedback every year."