Lack of snow a blow for per-job clearing companies, great for those on contract

While the lack of snow might be a relief for those in Windsor who prefer a milder winter, it's been a blow to some snow removal companies that rely on flurries to bring in revenue.

"It's good and bad," said Mohamad Bazzi, owner of MB Royal Construction, a company in Windsor-Essex that provides snow removal services.

He explained the lack of snow has been good for companies that operate on contracts — but not so much for companies like his that operate mostly on a per-job, or "by-push" basis.

Last year his company had more contracts, "but if by-push, like this year, yeah, you're not using the salts you bought, and your employees sitting at home, they're not working."

This winter in Windsor has been much milder than the last. (Robert Short/CBC)

He said it's been frustrating, but it's just the nature of the business.

A much slower season

Peter Bernauer, the CEO of Lawns R Us said without the snow, business this season has been "way slower" compared to last year. However, revenue is still flowing without snow because a chunk of his business is through contracts.

"I'm okay but the guys that do it by-the-job probably are pulling their hair out."

The green winter this time around is in stark contrast from last year's snowy season, and he said those working by-the-job were "making tons of money."

'Not suffering this year'

Rockery Landscapes is another company saved by their contracts this winter.

Even though last year's snowy winter brought in higher revenue by this point of the season, owner Stephanie Halverson said the money is more consistent this year.

"We're actually on the better side of where we were last year," she said. "We haven't had to pay as much out in labour, fuel and materials."

Lack of snow good for the city's budget

As for the City of Windsor, treasurer Joe Mancina said the lack of snow in the later part of 2018 has been "good news" for the 2018 winter control budget.

City of Windsor treasurer says it costs the city $350,000 each time they have to clear residential streets. (Jonathon Pinto/CBC)

"While we have had crews out salting and treating the roads, there has not been a need for any snow removal on residential streets, which costs the city approximately $350,000 each time we do so," he explained in an email to CBC News.

"This has had a positive impact on our 2018 winter control budget which is now expected to come in closer to break even."

He said winter is not over yet and the city will continue to closely monitor the budget for any impacts mother nature may have in store.

For Bazzi, he's hoping what's in store will be more snow.

"We like to have some snow, keep everybody more busy and working."