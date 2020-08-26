What's open, what's closed in Windsor this Labour Day weekend

Here's what's opened and closed for Labour Day in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed Monday.

The next city council meeting will take place online on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

The city's 311 contact centre will be closed Monday and hold reduced hours on Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will not take place on Monday and will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road for public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed Monday.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall is open Monday but will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Select LCBO stores remain open Monday, with normal hours on Saturday and Sunday. Some Beer Stores will also be open Monday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grocery stores are open but may have amended holiday hours.

Parks and recreation

Due to COVID-19, all indoor recreation facilities and arenas remain closed. Ice pad rentals at the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex will resume on Sept. 8.

Sandpoint Beach closes for the season Sunday after just opening on July 29. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Sandpoint Beach closes for the season on Sunday. Seven splash pads, excluding Remington Booster and Kim Lucier at Mic Mac Park, are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labour Day.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre natatorium/pool is closed Monday.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Parking Enforcement

There is no parking enforcement Monday and municipal ticket payment offices are closed due to COVID-19.

Windsor Public Library

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed Monday, including curbside pickup/delivery and public computer access. Branches are scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

Museum Windsor

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are closed due to COVID-19.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on an enhanced Sunday service schedule on selected routes due to COVID-19. The Customer Service Office at 300 Chatham St. W. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. will be closed Monday.