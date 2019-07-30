Open and closed in Windsor for Labour Day

How are you spending your long weekend? Here's what's open and what's closed in Windsor for the holiday.

City services

The 311 call centre will be closed Monday, with regular hours resuming Tuesday. The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours throughout the holiday.

There will be no residential garbage or recycling collection on Labour Day, with pick ups delayed by one day throughout the week.

The public drop-off depots are closed for the holiday.

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and ticket payment offices are closed.

Enwin's emergency line will remain open, but the office will be closed.

Parks and recreation

Community centres are closed with the exception of scheduled rentals. Indoor and outdoor pools are all closed Monday, but Sandpoint Beach will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre is closed Monday but the fitness centre at WIATC is open. Adventure Bay is also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Annual maintenance follows the holiday, with an extended closure for Adventure Bay from Sept. 3 to 11.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed for Labour Day, as well as both the Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House.

Transit Windsor

City buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Monday, including the Tunnel Bus.

Shopping

The Beer Stores at Walker and Ypres Roads and Tecumseh and Lauzon Roads will remain open.

Devonshire Mall is on reduced hours for Labour Day, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tecumseh Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For groceries in Windsor, the Metro stores are open on reduced hours. Sunday the stores will be open from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.