New home in Cottam, Ont., ready to welcome Ukrainian family

Cottam, Ont., may be a small community, but it has a big heart.

The Kyiv Home Project has built dedicated transitional housing for Ukrainian families fleeing the war in Europe. On Sunday, they hosted an open house on the new premises for the Project's contributors.

The initiative was put into motion last year, after Jennifer Baggio and her father, Gary Taveirne, watched the devastation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

On Sunday, the Kyiv Home Project had an open house where contributors could take a look at the accommodation that will soon house Ukrainian families. (Supplied by Jennifer Baggio)

Baggio said that the generosity of the community made building this housing possible.

"I have a list of over 100 contractors, sub-contractors and donors within the Windsor and Essex community," Baggio said. "We are just blown away by how much people are willing to donate their time."

Housing vulnerable families

The goal of the Kyiv Housing Project is to provide accommodation to assist Ukrainian families as the transition to life in Canada.

Rev. Kim Gilliland is the pastor of the Cottam United Church, which is one of the partners of the Kyiv Home Project. He says that transitional housing will help these families become established in their new lives in Canada.

Windsor Morning 5:35 Kyiv Home project Jennifer Baggio, with the Kyiv Home Project, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Peter Duck.

"Transitional housing means that they come here, we set them up, get them established and get them to be independent so they can find jobs, find doctors, whatever they need," Gilliland says. "We help them do all those sorts of things, but then they become independent."

The new house that's been built is a raised ranch, and Baggio said that they plan to create both an upper level and a lower level in order for multiple families to live comfortably.

"We're going to be able to have two families able to live separately and independently from one and other in this home," Baggio said.

Close to completion

The house is not fully complete yet. Baggio says that they are waiting on the siding before the house can welcome its new occupants.

But, that hasn't stopped Kyiv Housing Project from helping those in need.

They had to obviously put their trust in us to fly over to Canada - Jennifer Baggio

Baggio says that they have already identified a family who will be making Cottam their new home.

"We actually started talking to them while they were still living in Ukraine ... They had to obviously put their trust in us to fly over to Canada," Baggio said. "Once they're moved in and settled, we can start looking for the next family."

The family moved to Canada in late February, where they have been staying with Baggio's father while they await the completion of the new home.