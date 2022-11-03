Bruce Krauter calls his 42 years as a paramedic 'challenging' but 'rewarding'

Bruce Krauter says no matter how many challenges he faced in his career he's proud of his contributions and the people he worked with.

The EMS chief is retiring next February after leading the Windsor-Essex emergency medical services department for 10 years.

"My career has been rich and rewarding, and I have decided that I can now move on to the next chapter," said Krauter in a news release, who has been a paramedic for 42 years.

"I have full confidence Essex-Windsor EMS is and will be in good hands and is ready for the next chapter."

Krauter spoke to Windsor Morning's Nav Nanwa on Monday and reflected on his career.

Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald, in a media release, thanked Krauter.

"Replacing someone with Chief Krauter's experience, passion, commitment and drive will be challenging, but in his typical fashion, he is making it as easy as possible for us," MacDonald said.

