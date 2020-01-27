Honour Kobe Bryant by supporting female athletes, says Windsor coach

When members of the basketball community in Windsor, Ont. first heard about the death of Kobe Bryant, they didn't think it was true.

"Then the more I read, I couldn't stop reading about Kobe and his daughter," said coach Chantal Vallée​​​​. "The thing is that as a basketball coach, I took a liking to following [the Bryants]. [Gianna] was a bright young woman, the future of the WNBA. People thought she was unbelievable."

Vallée coaches for the University of Windsor Lancers and was the first-ever female head coach and general manager of a men's professional basketball team, the Hamilton Honey Badgers. She said she was "so proud" to have a big name like Bryant representing women's basketball.

Chantal Vallée says she was "so proud" to have a big name like Bryant representing women's basketball. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"He was an incredible role model, a force ... for somebody who had been successful in the NBA for so many years," said Vallée. ​​​"It's such a big loss for women athletes in general."

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. Sunday. Seven others died in the crash.

A role model and champion for women in sport

Vallée said while she didn't follow NBA closely, she followed Byant.

"Because of his intention to help women's sports grow in general. He was really excited about it," said Vallée, pointing specifically to Bryant often wearing WNBA gear courtside at NBA games.

Kerry Shaw said her family is devastated by the loss of Bryant. Shaw's husband Richard played basketball — and together they run Shaw's Hoops Dreams — but their daughter also plays basketball.

"He was the epitome of a basketball role model," said Shaw. "To have him out of the basketball world is very sad, heart-wrenching situation."

Honouring Bryant's legacy

Shaw said while there are many great basketball players, there's no one that compares to Bryant.

"I look forward to hoping somebody steps up and takes the reins and getting active in what he was passionate about and what he was aspiring to do for kids in the basketball community," said Shaw. "He will be extremely... missed."

Some NBA teams playing games Sunday ran out the 24- or 8-second shot clocks during their games to honour the numbers Bryant wore.

"There's a number of ways that people are trying to honour Kobe," said Vallée. "I think one of the best ways would be to support female athletes."