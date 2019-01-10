Former Kingsville fire chief guilty on 9 of 17 charges

A former Kingsville fire chief has been found guilty on four counts of sexual exploitation and five counts of sexual assault.

Kissner was found not guilty on the remaining charges.

Justice Hebner made her decision Tuesday in a courtroom full of victims and their families.

Hebner began her verdict by describing the offences and evidence from the victims.

The January trial included testimony from Kissner, responding to five complaints from minors and three complaints from adults. In all, Kissner was facing 17 charges.

"Silence or failure to protest is not consent," said Hebner when delivering the guilty decision for two of the counts of sexual assault.

On the guilty decision for sexual exploitation, Hebner said it was Kissner's position of authority which made her decision.

"Kissner was a mentor, a confidante, a provider, a superior and a friend all at the same time."

Kissner is also charged with one county of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference in relation to a person under the age of 16.

Kissner turned himself into police on those charges March 1.

