Former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner arrested again

Another complainant has come forward with allegations against former Kingsville fire chief Bob Kissner.

According to his lawyer Ken Marley, Kissner was notified of the complaint by police last Thursday.

On Friday, he turned himself in to OPP, who then charged, processed and released him.

The nature of the charges have not yet been revealed, though OPP expect to release details later today. Kissner will hear the formal charge against him April 10 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

On April 16, the former fire chief will be back in court to hear a judge's decision in a case in which he faces 17 charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.