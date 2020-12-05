Kingsville closes town hall to walk-in visitors due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Kingsville will be closing its town hall to walk-in visitors starting Monday, a news release from the town said.

Anyone looking to make an in-person visit must book an appointment and visitors will need to wear a mask and complete a screening check-list before entering the building.

"It's important that we take these additional actions now to help stop the spread of the virus in our community," Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos said in a news release Friday.

Staff at the town hall will continue to respond to the public via phone and email.

Residents submitting physical documents will be able to do so at the night deposit box at the town hall or mail the package to 2021 Division Rd. N., Kingsville.

In the news release, the town said it will continue to monitor the local pandemic status and follow the guidelines laid out by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

As of Friday, the region has 424 active cases.