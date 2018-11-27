Kingsville adopts four-hour dog tethering bylaw

You won't be able to leave Fido tied up outside all day in Kingsville anymore.

Kingsville joins four other Windsor-Essex municipalities by reducing their 12-hour dog tethering bylaw to four hours.

Only Lakeshore does not adhere to a tethering bylaw at all.

The new bylaw comes into effect immediately.

Deputy clerk Roberta Baines said the town's goal with the new bylaw is compliance.

"Our animal control officer uses a three-strike rule," said Baines. Bylaw officers provide verbal and written warnings for offenders before imposing a fine.

Kingsville joins Windsor, Tecumseh, Leamington and Amherstburg in adopting a four-hour tethering bylaw. (Getty Images/Moment Open)

Adjusting fines to reflect the new 4-hour limit must be approved by the provincial government — a process that could take a few weeks.

Melanie Coulter, executive director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society said in the meantime any complaints that come in will be treated as an opportunity for officers to educate dog owners on the new limits.

"Our officers will let them [dog owners] know there is a limit and give them an opportunity to comply [with the bylaw]," said Coulter. "Our first approach is education and in most cases that happens. In cases when it doesn't, that's when a ticket is issued."

Coulter said the four-hour limit is the "standard," and is what the humane society supported.

"In most cases we would prefer to see a dog not tethered unattended at all," said Coulter. "But we recognize sometimes there are situations where people don't have a fenced yard. Four hours at least sets a limit."

According to Coulter, any tethering bylaw is above-and-beyond what is required by the province.

"The provincial law doesn't restrict the time a dog can be tethered, so it's exciting to see these municipalities coming on board."

Coulter said the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society plans to approach the new Lakeshore council to encourage them to adopt a tethering bylaw.