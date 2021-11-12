Driver of school bus charged after crash in Kingsville

A school bus driver has been charged after a collision that left two students with minor injuries.

According to the OPP, the crash happened at the intersection of Road 8 East and Graham Side Road in Kingsville. Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

There were five students on board the bus, two of whom were transported to hospital with minor injuries, the OPP said in a news release. The bus driver was also sent to hospital for injuries described as minor. The driver of the other vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The bus driver, a 47-year-old Kingsville resident, was charged with failing to yield to through traffic on a highway.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact officers or Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC Windsor