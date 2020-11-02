Third annual Kingsville pumpkin parade lights up a cold night

Halloween jack-o-lanterns in Kingsville got one last showing on a chilly Sunday evening at the community's annual pumpkin parade.

"My children take a lot of time and care in carving their pumpkins and giving them one more night of life is really exciting," town Counc. Kim Deyong said as she showed up to drop off a pumpkin.

This marks the third annual pumpkin parade put on by Kingsville's Communities in Bloom committee. To mark the event, residents were asked to bring their pumpkins down to Lakeside Park where they are lined up and lit up by volunteers.

Then through the evening, people can come by and stroll by all the different creative carvings set out on a walking path in the park.

"Some of them are amazingly decorated and others are carved so intricately, it's wonderful," said volunteer Maggie Durocher who is with the town's park and recreation department.

There was lots of creativity on display at Lakeside Park Sunday at the third annual pumpkin parade. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

After the evening's over, the pumpkins are brought to a local farm where they are fed to livestock.

"Knowing that it's going to a farm that animals can then have [them] for dinner, it's a full circle thing," Haley Rogers said as she dropped off a pumpkin of her own.

"It's really a lot of fun."

Communities in Bloom: not just plants and flowers

Pumpkin collection took place Sunday afternoon between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.. Volunteers braved single-digit temperatures and a few snowflakes, and by 2 p.m. they had already collected about 300 pumpkins.

"It's awesome for this committee because it's a good way for us to convey to the entire community that Communities in Bloom isn't just about plants and flowers," Durocher said.

"It's something that's different, you don't see it anywhere else, not in our immediate area, and I think it's great, great for the community."

Haley Rogers was one in a steady stream of residents showing up to drop pumpkins off Sunday afternoon. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Counc. Thomas Neufeld said it is a feel-good event that — during the pandemic — gave people a much-needed chance to come together as a community while still maintaining a safe distance from one another. It also speaks to Kingsville's agricultural culture, he said.

"It helps the local farmers because people obviously buy pumpkins for Halloween but I know people buy specifically for this event as well," Neufeld said.