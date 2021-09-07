Senior dies after being hit by vehicle in Kingsville: OPP

The OPP says a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Kingsville on Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on Heritage Road near Park Avenue at about noon on Monday.

The pedestrian, 69-year-old Evelyn Greenwood of Kingsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was sent to hospital after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More from CBC Windsor