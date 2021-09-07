Senior dies after being hit by vehicle in Kingsville: OPP
The OPP says a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Kingsville on Monday.
69-year-old Kingsville woman pronounced dead at the scene, police say
Emergency responders were called to the scene on Heritage Road near Park Avenue at about noon on Monday.
The pedestrian, 69-year-old Evelyn Greenwood of Kingsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was sent to hospital after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.
The OPP says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.