OPP looking for driver who hit elderly woman in Kingsville and left

Essex County OPP are looking for a man who allegedly hit an elderly pedestrian with a vehicle on Friday, Dec. 21 around 12:30 p.m. but did not stop to help her or provide his identification.

The man reportedly got out of the vehicle for a moment, "yelling at the woman," according to police.

The pedestrian told police she was crossing Main Street East when she was hit and knocked to the ground.

Police say the vehicle, described as a grey or silver SUV, was travelling westbound.

The woman was hospitalized for minor injuries.

According to OPP, the downtown area was heavily populated at the time and they're certain someone can help them identify either the vehicle or the driver involved.

