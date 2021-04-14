Pedestrian seriously injured in Kingsville hit-and-run: OPP

Police are looking for a driver they say hit a pedestrian and fled the scene in Kingsville late Tuesday night.

The person was crossing Highway 3, near County Road 34, in the Ruthven area. The victim was struck by a westbound vehicle, the OPP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that are considered serious.

According to police, the driver didn't stop and offer assistance or wait for police to arrive.

"The car fled the area and has not been located," police said.

The vehicle involved may have damage to the front passenger side and may be missing a mirror on that side.

