Crews battled large fire at Kingsville business: police

Fire crews from Kingsville and Essex County responded to a massive fire at a business in Kingsville on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police said County Road 23 was closed while crews were tackling the structure fire.

Police said the fire happened at County Road 23 and Road 8 West.

Fire officials have not said what the cause of the fire was, nor have they provided an estimate of the damage.

Kingsville Fire and Rescue did not respond to messages as of publication time on Thanksgiving Monday.

