2 injured after driver hits building in Kingsville: OPP
Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Kingsville.
Section of Main Street East closed for investigation
Police, fire and paramedics responded to the collision at 12:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street East, according to a media release from the OPP.
One of the vehicle's occupants was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other person in the vehicle was sent to hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and Main Street East has been temporarily closed between Division Street and Spruce Street.
