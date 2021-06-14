Skip to Main Content
2 injured after driver hits building in Kingsville: OPP

Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Kingsville.

Section of Main Street East closed for investigation

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, while the other occupant of the vehicle has injuries that are considered non-life-threatening, OPP said. (OPP)

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the collision at 12:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street East, according to a media release from the OPP.

One of the vehicle's occupants was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other person in the vehicle was sent to hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and Main Street East has been temporarily closed between Division Street and Spruce Street.

