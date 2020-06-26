Kingsville online newspaper takes over where century-old publication left off

When a major newspaper chain closed the Kingsville Reporter, a local woman jumped into the void.

Even though she has no experience in journalism or publishing, Mary Ellen Havlik felt it was important to have a local source of information.

She started the Kingsville Times, a free online news site that features community events, celebrations and, of course, news.

"A lot of people in town were really upset at the thought of not having that channel for sharing news and information, so there was a lot of support for somebody to step in and fill that gap," said Havlik.

"But we think we have presented something to the public that is a good start, and we hope to develop it over time."

Postmedia announced sweeping salary cuts in April due to COVID-19. The company also shuttered five weekly papers in the Windsor-Essex area, including the Kingsville Reporter.

Havlik said the closure "came as a shock" to many people, as the publication ran for roughly 144 years.

She said support for the online site has been rolling in, with volunteer staff writing lifestyle content, news, obituaries, announcements, and other stories.

She hopes advertising dollars will eventually help pay for some salaries, and for now the paper is free.

"I do think it's important that we have this paper," said Havlik.

Havlik says the Times has already reached about 5,000 to 10,000 readers.