Kingsville will be without a mayor until after the October municipal election
Deputy mayor will fill some duties until after the municipal election on Oct. 24
With a municipal election looming, Kingsville town council has opted not to fill the vacant mayor's seat.
At a meeting on Monday night, councillors voted to support a recommendation from staff that the role remain unfilled until after the vote.
The town had also received an application from Deputy Mayor Gord Queen to fill the vacancy, a report to council indicates.
The report said that would create a new vacancy in the deputy mayor's chair — which council would have the option to fill or leave vacant.
While Queen won't be mayor in name, he will be chairing meetings and assuming mayoral duties as he has done since Nelson Santos left the role.
Santos resigned to pursue another opportunity on July 17 after nearly 20 years as mayor.
He is now the chief operating officer of the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio, which is north west of the Greater Toronto Area.
Municipal elections in Ontario take place on Oct. 24. Nominations close on Aug. 19.
