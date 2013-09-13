Skip to Main Content
Kingsville, Mariposa Folk Festivals to co-present Blackie and the Rodeo Kings 
While the weather continues to slowly move away from winter to spring, organizers are already looking forward to this year's annual music festivals.

This year, Kingsville celebrates its seventh year, while Mariposa celebrates its 60th

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings formed in 1996, in Hamilton, Ont.

Organizers of the Kingsville Folk Music Festival have announced a partnership with the Mariposa Music Festival in Orillia, Ont., intended to cross-promote both events.

Michele Law, co-founder and producer of the Kingsville Folk Music Festival, explained that the cross-promotion means that people who go to Kingsville will be able to learn more about the Mariposa festival, while Mariposa attendees will get information about Kingsville. 

"I'll be at the festival … I know some board members want to attend and hopefully we'll have a small presence as a booth space, just to provide information to people," Law said. 

In addition to the physical presence, Law explained that both festivals will co-present Hamilton, Ont.'s own Blackie and the Rodeo Kings.

"When they're announced on stage and introduced, it'll be presented by Kingsville Folk Music Festival," Law said. 

Kingsville Folk Music Festival co-founder and producer Michele Law, far right, along with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette. (Kingsville Folk Fest/Twitter)

Pam Carter, president and organizing chair of the Mariposa Folk Festival, explained that the partnership was first pitched by Law. 

"Celebrating our 60th anniversary, we thought this was a great way to celebrate that and to support one of the newer festivals in Ontario and in the country," said Carter. "I think anything that's a benefit for the industry is a benefit for all of us."

Law, whose own festival turns seven this year, added that she believes the partnership "gives our festival some credibility to be associated with Mariposa."

"And the act, it's just an awesome act to represent both festivals too," Law said. 

 

With files from Windsor Morning

