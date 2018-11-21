Kingsville lettuce farmer says E. coli outbreak highlights importance of small farms

In the midst of a massive outbreak of E. coli in romaine lettuce, a farmer in Essex County is telling clients his lettuce is safe to eat.

Lee and Maria's is a farm, produce delivery service and market in Kingsville. They grow anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 heads of lettuce each year, including romaine. Because of frost, their own crop of lettuce is finished, so they sourced this week's supply of romaine from a small greenhouse grower in Leamington.

Co-owner Kevin Black said he received a lot of phone calls from concerned clients who received romaine lettuce in their weekly delivery, prompting this post on Facebook.

"We've been trying to reassure people that if they end up getting any product from us, including lettuce, we stand behind it," he said. "We would always know first if there was any issues, and we know that for sure this week, there's no problem with our lettuce."

Black said large industrial farms are the problem, not small growers like him.

"Those large farms supply hundreds of grocery stores ... but when you're dealing with small farms and small markets, usually they'll know the people that grew their lettuce," he explained.

He noted the concern about this week's outbreak is that it's hard to pinpoint which farms the contaminated lettuce is coming from.

Tap on the player to hear his conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

In the midst of a massive outbreak of e.coli in romaine lettuce, a farmer in Essex County is telling clients his lettuce is safe to eat. We spoke to Kevin Black from Lee and Maria's, a farm, produce delivery service and market in Kingsville. 6:41

Lee and Maria's doesn't have that problem.

"Right now, if it's not our own, we've known the gentleman that grows our lettuce for us for years, and can be confident to know that it's not going to be contaminated."

While the cause of the contamination isn't yet known, Black said his use of synthetic fertilizers instead of manure helps minimize the possibility of E. coli exposure.

The farmer added that regardless of where a consumer sources their produce, they should always wash it thoroughly before consuming.