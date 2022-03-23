Kingsville, LaSalle, Essex suspend staff COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Three Essex county communities have suspended policies that required employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.

The policies were put in place following a September 2021 announcement by Premier Doug Ford that vaccine passports would be introduced in 2022.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos said that council made the decision this week as Ontario moves away from mandates.

"We're looking to provide that sense of recovery," said Santos.

He said 96 per cent of employees are vaccinated and "a handful" who were not vaccinated or would not disclose their status were tested regularly.

Santos said that two people were laid off as a result of the policy and will be invited to return to work if they're interested.

"We all still need to be cautious in all of our meetings with folks," he said.

"But also recognizing an evolution of the type of impact the virus is having. It's not as severe... what we're seeing with our vaccinated people, the symptoms are more cold like symptoms versus serious."

Santos said council will continue to monitor case trends and be responsive to major shifts related to the pandemic.

Ontario's test positivity rate is 14.4 per cent as of Tuesday, down from Monday's rate of 17.9 per cent — the highest seen since late January, when it hit 18.8 per cent during the Omicron wave. Currently, testing is only available to those in high-risk settings.

Last week, the acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex said that three to five people are dying of COVID-19 each week.

"The burden of disease is still significant in the Windsor-Essex health district," said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

Essex council voted unanimously to suspend its vaccination policy on March 21.

The town's human resources manager Brandi Sieben prepared a report recommending the policy be suspended, citing reduced hospitalizations and the elimination of vaccine passports.

The employee vaccination rate was at 96 per cent.

LaSalle ended its COVID-19 vaccination policy on March 1.

"Should negative public health conditions re-emerge, the policy will be re-activated," said a town spokesperson.

"The policy remains in place for employees in the Fire Service Department due to their close alignment with the health sector."