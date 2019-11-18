OPP investigating after Kingsville gunfire

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after gunfire was reported in Kingsville.

According to police, they received a report of mischief to a commercial building on Nov. 10.

Investigation revealed that overnight Nov. 9, a firearm was discharged into the side of the building on Main Street West in Kingsville.

No one was injured.

A building in Kingsville was shot at Nov. 9 or 10. (Jonesy Jones/Facebook)

The OPP are requesting anyone with information come forward.