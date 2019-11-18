Skip to Main Content
OPP investigating after Kingsville gunfire
Windsor

OPP investigating after Kingsville gunfire

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after gunfire was reported in Kingsville. 

The OPP are requesting anyone with information come forward

CBC News ·
A building in Kingsville was shot at Nov. 9 or 10. (Jonesy Jones/Facebook)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after gunfire was reported in Kingsville. 

According to police, they received a report of mischief to a commercial building on Nov. 10. 

Investigation revealed that overnight Nov. 9, a firearm was discharged into the side of the building on Main Street West in Kingsville. 

No one was injured. 

A building in Kingsville was shot at Nov. 9 or 10. (Jonesy Jones/Facebook)

The OPP are requesting anyone with information come forward.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories