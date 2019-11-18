OPP investigating after Kingsville gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after gunfire was reported in Kingsville.
The OPP are requesting anyone with information come forward
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after gunfire was reported in Kingsville.
According to police, they received a report of mischief to a commercial building on Nov. 10.
Investigation revealed that overnight Nov. 9, a firearm was discharged into the side of the building on Main Street West in Kingsville.
No one was injured.
The OPP are requesting anyone with information come forward.