Province gives GECDSB $2.7M for site of new Kingsville school

The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed almost $2.7 million for a new site of a school in Kingsville.

The future school will host students from junior kindergarten to Grade 12 — more than 1,700 of them — thanks to funding from the province.

In November 2012, following a program and accommodation review, the GECDSB board of trustees approved construction of the new school, which will combine Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School.

A business plan was approved by the Ontario Ministry of Education and Education Minister Liz Sands committed a $44 million grant for the project.

Wednesday's announced $2.7 million is for a 25 acre plot of land on Jasperson Drive.