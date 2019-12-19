Province gives GECDSB $2.7M for site of new Kingsville school
The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed almost $2.7 million for a new site of a future school in Kingsville.
The new school will be on a 25 acre plot of land on Jasperson Drive
The future school will host students from junior kindergarten to Grade 12 — more than 1,700 of them — thanks to funding from the province.
In November 2012, following a program and accommodation review, the GECDSB board of trustees approved construction of the new school, which will combine Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School.
A business plan was approved by the Ontario Ministry of Education and Education Minister Liz Sands committed a $44 million grant for the project.
Wednesday's announced $2.7 million is for a 25 acre plot of land on Jasperson Drive.
