Evacuation underway in Kingsville due to gas leak say OPP
Police are asking anyone within 500 metres of the intersection of Essex County Roads 20 and 23 to leave the area and not return until emergency services personnel say it is safe.
The Ontario Provincial Police have evacuated an area of Kingsville to investigate a gas leak.
OPP, Kingsville Fire Department and Windsor Fire and Rescue Service Hazmat is at the intersection of Essex County Roads 20 and 23.
OPP said emergency services are evacuating the area and ask that anyone within 500 metres of the intersection to leave immediately and not return until emergency services personnel say it is safe.
Just before noon, OPP West Region posted to Twitter that the roads were closed as police investigated the possible gas leak.
