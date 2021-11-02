Driver charged in death of Kingsville woman hit by vehicle while on her lawn
Evelyn Greenwood, 69, was fatally hit by a truck on Sept. 6
A Harrow man has been charged after a woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while gardening on her lawn in September.
The 56-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing death, Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release on Tuesday.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
The victim has been identified as Evelyn Greenwood.
The 69-year-old Kingsville resident had been raking her lawn to put down grass seed on Sept. 6. when she was hit by the truck.