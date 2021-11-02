Driver charged in death of Kingsville woman hit by vehicle while on her lawn

A Harrow man has been charged after a woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while gardening on her lawn in September.

The 56-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing death, Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The victim has been identified as Evelyn Greenwood.

The 69-year-old Kingsville resident had been raking her lawn to put down grass seed on Sept. 6. when she was hit by the truck.

