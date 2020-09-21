Kingsville District High School has first COVID-19 case

Kingsville District High School has had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a letter on the Greater Essex County District School Board's website, principle Bill Toews said the school has been working with Windsor-Essex County Health Unit by providing a list of students and staff who may have been in contact with the person.

"Both the Vice-principal and I personally contacted any individuals (students and staff) who have an identified high-risk exposure with the confirmed case. If you have not been contacted, you or your child (ren) have not been identified as close contacts," wrote Toews.

A message on the school's website states that the school will remain open.

This is the third COVID-19 outbreak at a school in Windsor-Essex.

A case was confirmed at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg last week.

Three days later, École secondaire catholique l'Essor in Tecumseh confirmed "a person in the school community" has tested positive for the virus.

More to come.