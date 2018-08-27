Here's who's running in Kingsville — and why they say you should vote for them

Voters in Kingsville are casting their ballots by mail.

Eligible residents can return their completed voter kits to the municipality up until the ballot return stations close on Oct. 24.

CBC News reached out to the candidates in Kingsville, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

The following candidates did not provide a response to the questionnaire by deadline:

Deputy mayoral candidate Samson Zad

Councillor candidates Michael Glass, Larry Patterson, Gideon Spevak and Brandon Stanley.

Mayor

Laura Lucier

Laura Lucier is running for mayor of Kingsville (Submitted by Laura Lucier)

Age: 54.

Occupation: Town councillor.

Residence: Kingsville.

Experience: Elected to council in 2018, I have a BA in political science and a MSc in library science. I have managed departments in healthcare, social services, and education. For 20 years, I have been an active and engaged citizen of Kingsville. I served on parent council for 15 years, became a founding member of the arts society, and joined the Migration Festival Committee, which I now chair. I served on the board of the chamber of commerce and was president of Rotary. I continue to volunteer for local festivals and events and organized the recent Ukraine fundraiser. I have been chair of planning advisory and Open Streets and director of the BIA and ERCA.

What are the biggest issues facing Kingsville? Kingsville is an incredible town, and our success is our greatest challenge. We need to manage growth and development, protect our natural and built heritage, and improve traffic to maintain our small-town character. I am prepared to work with higher levels of government to address concerns about housing affordability, healthcare needs, and greenhouse growth. I believe in improving communication and customer service, keeping taxes low, investing in infrastructure, supporting small businesses and arts and culture, and protecting the environment.

Why are you the right person for the job? As a member of the current council, I have a solid understanding of current issues and have developed positive relationships that will ensure a smooth transition. I will be an effective leader and strong voice for Kingsville. I am ready to represent all members of the community. I share your vision of a safe, friendly community where we can live, work, play, raise a family, and retire. I am prepared to dedicate 100 per cent of my time and energy to the Town of Kingsville and the position of mayor and I look forward to working with you to achieve our vision.

Dennis Rogers

Dennis Rogers is running for mayor of Kingsville. (Submitted by Dennis Rogers)

Age: 42.

Occupation: Self employed. Wife Haley and myself own Green Heart.

Where do you live?: Kingsville

Experience: I received my business degree from Wayne State and ran two locations for a large hospitality company before moving back home. He is active in the community through his business, Green Heart. Has been president of large community organizations that have brought over $3 million in tourism dollars into the community as well as chair of organizations that have brought federal and provincial tax dollars into Kingsville.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? After a detailed, solid budget planning has to be a priority by developing a detailed, time actionable, long term five, 10 and 20-year plan. Official plan and strategic plans need to be updated so we can make some data based decisions. The small businesses need to be supported and thriving to ensure Kingsville's small town identity stays intact. Continuing the momentum for increased access to health care all the while ensuring the Cottam and Ruthven communities are apart of our long term plan. Attainable housing is also a big concern for our community.

Why are you the right person for the job? The word "leader" often gets missed in politics. Leaders create culture, develop people, communicate a clear message and vision and not afraid to make the tough decisions, even if unpopular. Leadership elevates those around them and guides the team to a common vision and accomplishes this through results. Kingsville needs a leader and I have proven to be one within our community.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: My sister and I grew up in affordable housing in Kingsville. We were proudly raised by a single parent mother who did everything she could for us. I want to make sure Kingsville families have the same opportunities. I have given 100 per cent into everything I have ever done and respect the mayors office very much. I am ready to be your public servant, Kingsville.

Tamara Stomp

Tamara Stomp is running for mayor of Kingsville. (Submitted by Tamara Stomp)

Age: 65.

Occupation: Lawyer.

Where do you live?: Kingsville.

Experience:

11 years prior Kingsville councillor and acclaimed deputy mayor.

4 years Essex County councillor.

41 years high conflict litigation lawyer.

1995 to 1999 elected Bencher of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Various boards and committees, chair, deputy chair, member.

Debate moderator, presenter, community activist.

What are the top issues facing your municipality?:

Crisis point between greenhouse operators and residents/open field farmers.

Rapid growth needs to be changed to Smart Growth.

Downtown development curtailed by sprawl.

Lack of design standards and parking lots instead of streetscape.

Historical harbour and waterfront access development.

Major infrastructure expansion/water accessibility.

Imminent loss of quaint small town feel.

Beautification of current public space.

Why are you the right person for the job? Experience counts. Knowledge counts. Integrity is indispensable. Growth and development issues can be addressed with application of known planning principles, that create pride of place. I have the skillset to head the council table so that policy decisions can be confidently made and passed to staff to implement.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: Born and raised in Kingsville, my family has a long history of community contribution. I have not run out of interest or energy. I read planning for leisure, and have remained attentive to planning, lifestyle and environmental issues. My wide breadth of related knowledge stands ahead of any of the other candidates. I already know to be collaborative and inclusive. I have a reputation for honesty and forthrightness. My skillset assists in high conflict resolution. Legal clients have trusted me with their life-changing decisions to reconstruct the pieces after the trauma and chaos of their divorces/separations. Now I will advocate for the residents and my community of Kingsville with the same vigor.

Deputy mayor

Gord Queen (incumbent)

Gord Queen is running for deputy mayor of Kingsville (Submitted by Gord Queen)

Age: 73.

Occupation: Retired Ontario Hydro manager, lines, administration, customer service.

Experience: Deputy mayor for eight years, now also acting mayor.

Where do you live? Proud to live in Kingsville.

Experience: Experience helps avoid the mistakes of the past. I have worked with the town and the county to improve the health care, trails and roads. Recently appointed to the library board, I want to see all three libraries open. In the town I have chaired the committee of the whole, parks, CIB, and Migration Fest. I also chaired our Main Street review committee that developed a number of recommendations on traffic, signage and planning.

What are the main issues facing your area?

Many issues in town are related to growth. housing, traffic, parks, recreation, water, medical care.

Our new EMS station will aid the town. At the county we advocate for the new hospital build that may assist with offload delays. At Hydro I worked with planners and developers for new subdivisions and local PUCs on service and demand issues.

I have presented and advocated to provincial ministers on topics from education, to sewers and taxation.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: In 1923, my family moved from Cottam to Kingsville to enter the business automotive sector. More recently I served on the local business improvement association. We continue to support and encourage new business in our town.

The farm community is an important part of Kingsville, as is Cottam, and Ruthven.

I am married to Lee and we have two young adults, Harmony and Skyler. We are also blessed to have two grandchildren Emerald and Tucker.

In service to the town, I volunteer at local events such as Migration Fest, Communities in Bloom, Santa

Parade, and Open Streets.

Working together listening to residents to keep Kingsville the best for our kids and grandchildren.

I look forward to the vote and welcome the support of our residents.

Kimberley DeYong

Kimberley DeYong is running for deputy mayor of Kingsville. (Submitted by Kimberley DeYong)

Age: 48.

Occupation: I am the program director at the Kingsville Community Centre. My job is to organize events and activities for seniors and families including the recent children's clothing swap, food basket give-aways, heritage talks, a senior expo, community garden and much more. I coordinate visits from regional agencies to help Kingsville residents get services close to home.

Where do you live?: Kingsville.

Experience: I have been a Kingsville councillor for the past four years, but I was advocating for residents long before that. I helped save the obstetric ward in Leamington so expectant moms can continue to give birth close to home. I lobbied for controls on greenhouse lights and odour. I have been an active community member, volunteering at the Kingsville Food Bank, Gleaners, Migration Festival, Fantasy of Lights, the Arts Society of Kingsville and more.

What are the top issues facing your municipality?

Planning is the most important issue facing Kingsville. The town has experienced exponential growth in recent years. We need to plan for future growth, ensuring we have the services and amenities residents need, including a clean waterfront, traffic management, thriving business centres, attainable housing, a dependable ambulance service, libraries and a strategy to recruit physicians and other health professionals to our underserviced area.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have a reputation for open communication, accountability and responsiveness, something I feel has been lacking in our representation at County Council. If elected I will bring that same level of transparency to county issues to ensure Kingsville residents are aware of important discussions and decisions before votes take place.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

My husband, Dean, and I have two teenage daughters who volunteer at many local events. We have tried to instill in them the importance of community service.

Councillor

Scott Collier

Scott Collier is running for council in Kingsville. (Submitted by Scott Collier)

Age: 52.

Occupation: Supermarket manager and licensed financial adviser.

Where do you live?: Kingsville.

Experience:

22 years in financial services as a licensed adviser, certified financial planner and district financial centre manager.

20 years of extensive retail business management.

2.5 years as founding publisher of Kingsville Neighbours magazine.

25 years and 4000+ hours of volunteer community and charitable service.

What are the top issues facing your municipality?

Sensible economic growth and development. Includes retail business development/ tourism and greenhouse development. Infrastructure and road traffic must be addressed as part of this ongoing development. Waterfront development and parks and recreation facilities are also needing to be addressed and modernized. Affordable housing options are also an important matter; especially, first time home buyers, seniors as well as suitable rental options. It is also important that development include the smaller communities of Cottam and Ruthven.

Why are you the right person for the job?

My extensive business and financial experience and community service leadership will bring valuable assets to our Kingsville council.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I am proud husband to Jodi Brush (Bernath), and father of five children, three stepchildren and two grandchildren.

Michael Del Ciancio

Michael Del Ciancio is running for council in Kingsville. (Chantelle J Photography )

Age: 40.

Occupation: Agriculture/small business operator.

Where do you live?: Ruthven, Ontario.

Experience: My most relevant life experiences include growing up on a farm, graduating from University of Guelph, and Harris Institute for the Arts, operating a family small business for 20 years, constantly dealing with government on many different levels, martial artist achieving a black belt in two different disciplines, director on the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Board, member of stakeholder committees representing agriculture issues across Canada, and fatherhood.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? The years ahead will be challenging, but with proper critical thinking leading the steps towards solutions can be made. Housing, infrastructure, greenhouses, and mental health are important issues, although there is always room for improvement across all areas of our municipality.

Why are you the right person for the job? Through my many experiences, I have gained a deep understanding of sacrifice and the hard work necessary to achieve tangible results. I can work and communicate with all kinds of people in a professional and social setting in order to get things done. At the same time, I understand that there is a time and place to stand strong in my beliefs. My pursuits have molded me into an objective, disciplined thinker and seeker of challenges and solutions. I believe the best way to find solutions is by asking the right questions, which is something that comes natural to me.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I grew up wanting to effect change in this world. As I matured, the world humbled me and I realized that true change starts in the home and branches out into our community. I would be honoured to earn your trust and play a role in leading Kingsville into the future.

Willy Fittler

Willy Fittler is running for council in Kingsville. (Submitted by Willy Fitler)

Age: The age of a candidate should not be a factor in any election — whether the individual be young or older. Their dedication and concern for their community is what really matters and if the candidate does not possess these qualities the community will soon recognize the obvious.

Where do you live? Kingsville.

Occupation: Part-time business consultant.

Experience: Over a 57-year period, I have accumulated a vast amount of knowledge and experience as a direct result of business ownership and management plus involvement in various meetings with municipal, provincial and federal governments.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? The top issues facing Kingsville are: lack of mental health care facilities, protecting the environment, addressing the escalating traffic concerns, need to encourage both existing and new business, promoting our tourism industry, and to set up a monthly open forum for residents to express their ideas and issues.

Why are you the right person for the job? I feel my business and political background plus personal knowledge of both the Kingsville area and its residents will more than qualify me for a position on town council. As a semi-retired individual and in control of my own work schedule, I have the time needed for the job.

It is with a sense of responsibility, commitment, and enthusiasm that I look forward to using my managerial expertise, political understanding, problem-solving skills and love of community to help all individuals living within our combined communities!

Tony Gaffan (incumbent)

Tony Gaffan is running for council in Kingsville. (Submitted by Tony Gaffan)

Age: 54.

Occupation: I have been a self-employed barber at Gaffan's Apex Barber Shop for 35 years, a four-

generation business that has served Kingsville for 68 years.

Where do you live?: I was born, raised and reside in Kingsville.

Experience: I am currently serving in my second term as Councillor, and eight years on council has afforded me the experience in many areas of governance: Tourism and economic development, BIA, Union Water, Parks and Recreation, Striking Committee, Personnel Committee, animal control, Court of Appeals, Mettawa's Fundraising Committee and one close to my heart, the Fantasy of Lights Committee.

I have chaired and co-chaired some of these committees as well. I have also been an alternate for Essex County Council for the past four years, advocating for our municipality at the regional level. I also volunteer in many capacities within our town.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? As a councillor at present, I am part of a team that has been hard at work on the issues of Infrastructure, our waterfront, traffic, greenhouses, attainable housing and development.

Why are you the right person for the job? It has been an honour to listen, work for and advocate alongside the constituents of Kingsville. I have intentionally made myself available to not only listen to the concerns, but work with administration, boards, committees, or agencies to hopefully, bring resolution to issues facing our community. My history on Council speaks of a capacity to make hard decisions.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: My heart bleeds Kingsville. This is a beautiful community that I love and as such, I weigh decisions carefully and base my decision on the benefit for the majority. My platform has always been the community's platform. What is important to our constituents is important to me.

Debby Jarvis-Chausse

Debby Chausse is running for Kingsville council. (Submitted by Debby Chausse)

Age: 57.

Occupation: 35 years in customer service.

Where do you live?: Kingsville.

Experience: Working in customer service, I cross paths with many people in our town. I listen to people express their concerns everyday from our community and I am very approachable. I have also volunteered for the local tornado relief fundraiser and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. During my children's time in school I volunteered during various events.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Some issues I would like to bring to the table are affordable housing, more available mental health resources in the county, traffic, as well as infrastructure.

Why are you the right person for the job? I will be a voice at the table for all constituents of Kingsville, as well as Cottam and Ruthven. I am fair, outgoing, unbiased, honest and for the people. It is my goal to give an objective view of the realities I know exist in this town. I am committed to the well being of Kingsville.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a mom, grandma and spouse and I have lived here for 46 years. I am passionate about our town, love the small town feel and want to keep that as I want my grandchildren to be able to enjoy it as much as I do.

Sheri Lowrie

Sheri Lowrie is running for council in Kingsville. (Submitted by Sheri Lowrie)

Age: 40.

Occupation: Communications and events coordinator.

Where do you live?: Kingsville.

Experience: I have worked at the University of Windsor for the last 20 years. I have been a board member for the Kingsville Music Society and the Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary. I sat on the Tourism and Economic Development Committee. I am a member of Women United, I was the co-chair of the United Way Campaign, I sat as the working professional seat in Senate. I am the president of a local women's hockey league, and I have sat on two negotiating teams to bargain our contract.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? I believe the town's main challenges are the growing traffic concerns, continued development of the town without a long-term structured plan, having a cohesive relationship with residents and the greenhouse industry as well as improving our waterfront(s). It will take all of us working together, compromising, and collaborating to make strides and have impact with any of these issues. What we do know is that we need to address them.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am a confident young woman that is not afraid to ask tough questions. I value people's opinions; I actively listen and am considerate of others' time. I bring passion and enthusiasm, and I want to work smart on behalf of this town. I can assure those I represent that any decision I make will be made with integrity, will be well-researched and the best decision that could be made at the time.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a wife, a mom and a working professional. I have retired parents in this community, I enjoy entertainment close to home and I have young kids who are growing up here. I believe that voice needs to be represented at the table as we design what our municipality will look like moving forward.

Les McDonald

Les McDonald is running for Kingsville council. (Les McDonald)

Age: 52.

Occupation: Canadian destinations YouTube vlogger (6.5 million hits and counting) and digital media producer.

Where do you live?: Kingsville, Canada's most southern town!

Experience: I'm a serial entrepreneur who has a wealth of experience from having lived coast to coast here in Canada. I've been an active Kingsviller as an advocate for our community since moving here and most folks here are familiar with me. I'm all about our town. Previously, I opened a gastropub with a focus on BC Craft Beer, had 24 employees and it's still a big west coast hit today. I learned the value of a good business plan, hard work and refusing to take no for an answer.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Kingsville is a victim of its own popularity. Our real estate values have gone through the roof here in the past two years and it's created affordable housing and rental challenges as the down side. Developers are hitting us so fast, we aren't paying attention to our plan or sticking to our bylaws and zoning requirements and losing our small town feel. Traffic has become a major issue here.

As a lakeside town we really missed the boat. (Pun intended.) Our harbour is 99 per cent industrial use with little appeal, a lot of bad faith, but so much potential!

Light pollution, odour pollution, and stress on our infrastructure and available housing and rentals as it relates to the greenhouses here.

Why are you the right person for the job? I'm Kingsville first. I'm not scared to stand up for my beliefs and I have ZERO corporate or greenhouse influences. I don't think we are a greenhouse town. We are a town that happens to have a lot of greenhouses. I'm here for the community, and people here know it. Most importantly, I'm reasonable, personable, and try to use common sense approaches. I actually had a lot of people asking me to run for mayor, but I said that I need four years on Council so I can earn that privilege.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: Well, my video here says it all about me. I'm a family first guy. I used to be a travel nut but having children anchored me, and I'm grateful for how Kingsville has embraced us. I'm passionate, dedicated and I believe anything is possible if you work hard enough.

Thomas Neufeld (incumbent)

Thomas Neufeld is running for Kingsville council. (Submitted by Thomas Neufeld)

Age: 45.

Occupation: Self employed.

Where do you live?: Kingsville.

Experience: Eight years as councillor, four years pre-council on committees.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Affordable housing, infrastructure funding gap, our waterfront and keeping our taxes low.

Why are you the right person for the job? The experience I've gained on council have given me insight into how municipal government operates within itself and with upper levels of government. I have a common sense approach and always consider the taxpayer before decisions are made.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: The decisions I make are not for the next election, they're for the next generation.

Tim Seech

Tim Seech is running for council in Kingsville. (Marie Mayhew)

Age: Collecting Canada pension.

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live?: Kingsville.

Experience: New to politics however recently retired from 45+ years in the banking industry.

What are the top issues facing your municipality? Having been going door to door for the past several weeks the issues I hear the most from the citizens of Kingsville are traffic, housing, opportunities for youth, facilities for seniors.

Why are you the right person for the job? In my banking career whether it was sitting at a desk, on the shop floor, in the buddy seat of a combine or at the kitchen table I learned that in order to be effective I had to first and foremost, be a good listener, I had to ask good questions, and I had to gather and understand all the facts before I made a decision and some of those were tough decisions. That is what I will bring to council, to listen to all sides of the issues because there can be more than just two sides to an issue, to gather all the available facts and to understand the concerns of the citizens in order to be an effective councillor and make good decisions.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I was born in Leamington and I've been happily married to my wife Ann for the past 45 years, have an adult daughter Elizabeth and for the past 22 years we have lived in Kingsville. I have volunteered with Junior Achievement financial literacy programs, United Way On Track to Success Program and the Self Employment Help Centre to name a few.

Barry Wilson

Barry Wilson is running for council in Kingsville. (Submitted by Barry Wilson)

Where do you live? Kingsville has been home for my wife Beth and I for the last 22 years. Beth is from Cottam, where the Miller family has lived and farmed since 1933. I was raised near the town of Essex and graduated with Honours in business administration from the University of Windsor.

Occupation/experience: Since then, I have worked as an advisor and accountant to many families, entrepreneurs and businesses across our region. During this time, I have also served with many community organizations as a coach, a treasurer, a committee member and volunteer. Currently I coach our youth in baseball and hockey, as well as serving on the Kingsville Police Services board and the Kingsville Highland Games committee. I believe I can contribute even further as a member of Kingsville Council.

What are the top issues facing your municipality?: Leadership will be vital over the next three to five years to provide direction in managing the large economic growth opportunities happening in our region. Over 10,000 new jobs are expected attracting hundreds of new families to Windsor and Essex County. Many of those families will be looking to make their home in the communities of Kingsville. Are we ready?

Why are you the right person for the job? I will use the skills, experience and key relationships developed through my career and volunteer activities to make the most of these opportunities. Through positive collaboration with elected members, the municipal administration and leaders from our community, we will develop and implement a plan to guide, shape and maintain our vibrant communities for all.

As you receive your ballots by mail, I ask for your support, now and well after the election in growing a community we can all be proud to call home. Look for the 'W' and vote WILSON for Kingsville Council. Feel free to contact me directly at: bw4kingsville@gmail.com.