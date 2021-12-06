Kimball Lumber moving forward after fire

A Thanksgiving weekend fire destroyed the showroom and offices of Kimball Lumber in Kingsville but the people who work there have pulled together to keep the business going in temporary digs and they're on their way to rebuilding.

The rubble has been cleared and the owners and staff are working out of trailers set up for offices and the showroom.

"The first couple of days we were working out of the back of our pickup trucks," said Matt Souchereau, rental and shipper manager.

Souchereau says the temporary showroom is less than a third the size of the original building but fortunately 80 per cent of their business is filling lumber and other supply orders for contractors and the lumber yard was not damaged.

Kimball Lumber sales associate Lynne Knapp helps a customer in the makeshift showroom. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

He said plans are now in the works for a bigger and better store.

"So we'll be able to display more items. We have a lot more height on the inside so we can have more product in the store. So it should be much better," he said.

All the employees have kept their jobs and they say the community has been very supportive.

"They're shocked actually. They're surprised at how fast we've bounced back. We've got a great team here. It's a big family so we're working together to pull it together," said sales associate Lynne Knapp.

The inside of the makeshift store at Kimball Lumber is much smaller than the building lost in a fire October 10. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The damage was estimated at around $1.5 million but there was some memorabilia lost that can't be replaced.

"News articles from when the business first started. We won a couple of Golden Hammer awards that were lost on small things here and there, but to some of the staff who've been here for 20 or 30 years they're pretty important," said Souchereau.

Investigators were unable to determine a cause for the fire. The owners hope to start construction on the new showroom sometime in the new year and expect to have it open to the public next fall.