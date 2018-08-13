Kidnapping and extortion investigation results in arrest of Windsor man
Officers could hear screaming coming from inside a Mill Street apartment
Windsor police have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and extortion investigation.
Officers attended an apartment in the 600 block of Mill Street around 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said a call came in from a person who stated his friend was being held hostage for money.
Upon arriving to the apartment, officers could hear screaming coming from inside. Police proceeded to enter the building and immediately placed the suspect under arrest without further incident. The victim was uninjured. The investigation revealed the two parties were known to each other and live in the same building.
They had spent the previous night in the victim's apartment before the suspect demanded money. When the victim was unable to pay, the two went their separate ways.
The suspect returned a few hours later and entered the victim's apartment. The victim was forced back to the suspect's apartment where he was threatened and assaulted. The suspect then called a friend of the victim and demanded money in exchange for his release.
The suspect — a 56-year-old man from Windsor — has been charged with:
- break and enter
- kidnapping
- robbery
- assault with a weapon (two counts)
- forcible confinement
- extortion
- uttering threats
- assault
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.