Kidnapping and extortion investigation results in arrest of Windsor man

Windsor police have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and extortion investigation.

Officers attended an apartment in the 600 block of Mill Street around 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said a call came in from a person who stated his friend was being held hostage for money.

Upon arriving to the apartment, officers could hear screaming coming from inside. Police proceeded to enter the building and immediately placed the suspect under arrest without further incident. The victim was uninjured. The investigation revealed the two parties were known to each other and live in the same building.

They had spent the previous night in the victim's apartment before the suspect demanded money. When the victim was unable to pay, the two went their separate ways.

The suspect returned a few hours later and entered the victim's apartment. The victim was forced back to the suspect's apartment where he was threatened and assaulted. The suspect then called a friend of the victim and demanded money in exchange for his release.



The suspect — a 56-year-old man from Windsor — has been charged with: