Kid Rock's Detroit eatery closing after his profane comments
Ilitch Holdings says Kid Rock "voluntarily decided" not to renew the deal
Kid Rock won't renew his licensing agreement for Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant.
That announcement comes today from the owners of the sports arena in which the eatery is located.
The news comes after the singer and musician was recently filmed delivering a vulgarity-laced rant against Oprah Winfrey.
Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, said in a statement that Kid Rock "voluntarily decided" not to renew the deal that comes up in April for the restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena.
The statement says the Ilitch organization had been in contact with the musician, a Detroit-area native whose real name is Robert Ritchie.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from a spokesperson for Kid Rock.
The Ilitch statement says its "venues are open, inviting, inclusive and respectful to all." The restaurant opened in 2017 in
the arena that's home to the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings.
Apparent cellphone video obtained by TMZ shows Ritchie onstage last month at his steakhouse in Nashville, using graphic language to convey his dislike of Winfrey and Joy Behar, co-host of ABC's The View talk show.
A Detroit activist group said it plans to hold a news conference today about what it calls a "reprehensible tirade."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.